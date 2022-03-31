Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,029,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,715,000 after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.53.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,986,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average of $156.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

