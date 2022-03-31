Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $261.81 million, a P/E ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 325,723 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

