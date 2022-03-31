Head to Head Contrast: First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) & Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Magyar Bancorp and First Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of First Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 20.65% 8.18% 0.82% First Capital 29.28% 10.14% 1.04%

Dividends

Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Magyar Bancorp pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and First Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million 2.77 $6.12 million $1.03 12.09 First Capital $39.01 million 3.35 $11.42 million $3.42 11.33

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magyar Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Capital beats Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

