Head to Head Contrast: Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) & Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orion Office REIT and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 2 5 0 2.50

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $64.43, suggesting a potential upside of 35.93%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Orion Office REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 59.38% 10.24% 3.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $79.73 million 10.22 -$47.48 million N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $213.17 million 19.02 $126.58 million $1.48 32.03

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Orion Office REIT on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.