Head-To-Head Review: Latham Group (SWIM) & Its Peers

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Latham Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Latham Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $630.46 million -$62.35 million -23.64 Latham Group Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 18.20

Latham Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group. Latham Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Latham Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Latham Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Latham Group Competitors 115 666 787 39 2.47

Latham Group presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.49%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.25%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -9.89% 5.07% 1.95% Latham Group Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

Summary

Latham Group peers beat Latham Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

