Head-To-Head Review: Nomura (NYSE:NMR) & Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Nomura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nomura has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nomura and Lion Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura $15.26 billion 0.88 $1.44 billion ($0.15) -29.20 Lion Group $10.23 million 5.96 -$3.35 million N/A N/A

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nomura and Lion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura 1 1 0 0 1.50 Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nomura and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura -3.61% -1.81% -0.12% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lion Group beats Nomura on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nomura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies. The Asset Management segment offers portfolio and trust management, and provides investment advisory services for pension funds. The Wholesale segment consists of global markets and investment banking services such as trading of bonds, stocks, foreign exchange, and derivatives, and the underwriting of debt, equity, and other financial instruments. The Merchant Banking offers equity to clients as a solution for business reorganizations and revitalizations, business succession and management buyouts. The company was founded by Tokushichi Nomura on December 25, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Lion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

