Head-To-Head Survey: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

ConocoPhillips and HF Sinclair are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ConocoPhillips has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ConocoPhillips and HF Sinclair’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips $48.35 billion 2.72 $8.08 billion $6.06 16.68 HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.35 $558.32 million $3.40 11.66

ConocoPhillips has higher revenue and earnings than HF Sinclair. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConocoPhillips, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ConocoPhillips and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 16.71% 18.08% 9.22% HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ConocoPhillips and HF Sinclair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 4 15 1 2.85 HF Sinclair 0 2 1 0 2.33

ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus price target of $97.95, indicating a potential downside of 3.12%. HF Sinclair has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.45%. Given HF Sinclair’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than ConocoPhillips.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats HF Sinclair on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

