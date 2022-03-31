HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $80.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.25. 780,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,927. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -126.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

