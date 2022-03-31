Heartland BancCorp to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

HLAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

