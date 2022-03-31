HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.83

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $156.83 and last traded at $155.70, with a volume of 2927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.96.

Several analysts recently commented on HEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Get HEICO alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.79.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $3,018,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $6,324,570. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after buying an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in HEICO by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,194 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.