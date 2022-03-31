Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from €76.00 to €70.00. The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 163050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HENKY. Morgan Stanley raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

