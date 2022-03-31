Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

