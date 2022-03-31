Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the February 28th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $1,441,172,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,909,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,652,000 after purchasing an additional 638,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after purchasing an additional 797,831 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 887,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,304. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

