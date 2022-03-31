Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.40 to $1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 478.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Histogen stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 17,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.82. Histogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Histogen during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Histogen during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Histogen by 624.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 149,336 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Histogen by 265.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Histogen during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

