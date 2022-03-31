Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 320 ($4.19) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.98).

Hollywood Bowl Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 242 ($3.17). 107,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,012. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 198.50 ($2.60) and a one year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.86). The stock has a market cap of £413.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 236.63.

In other news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.09), for a total value of £376,995.84 ($493,837.88).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

