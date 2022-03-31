Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.65

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.65 and traded as high as $41.01. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 15,105 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $345.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $290,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

