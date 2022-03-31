Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.32. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.