Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPLT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Plate Acquisition stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 10,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. Home Plate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

