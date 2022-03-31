HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 26,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.