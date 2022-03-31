Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Short Interest Update

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HGYN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 104,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,704. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.47.
Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
