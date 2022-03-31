Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Short Interest Update

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HGYN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 104,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,704. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile

Hongyuan Holdings Group Co Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

