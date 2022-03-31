Hord One Day Volume Reaches $1.44 Million (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Hord has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $1.44 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.89 or 0.07216027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,262.82 or 1.00076578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00048264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,762,089 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.