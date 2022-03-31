Horizon Protocol (HZN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $139,310.00

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $2.09 million and $139,310.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.53 or 0.07164708 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,655.56 or 0.99742625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

