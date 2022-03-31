Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.86.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.50. 1,362,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.