Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($65.93) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.84 ($69.06).

BOSS opened at €54.50 ($59.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($65.91). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.39.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

