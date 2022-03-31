Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Humacyte stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 663,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

