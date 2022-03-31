Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $441.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

