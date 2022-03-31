Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $408,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 61,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 15,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.44 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

