Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of HURN opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.88. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09.
In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,256,371. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,063,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 167,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 326,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.
About Huron Consulting Group (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
