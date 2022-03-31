Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of HURN opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.88. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,256,371. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,063,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 167,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 326,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

