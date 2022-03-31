Ï„Bitcoin Trading 33.1% Lower This Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $979,969.40 and approximately $1,986.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,161.19 or 0.06902413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00046938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.80 or 0.07159219 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,792.45 or 0.99987118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00053540 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

