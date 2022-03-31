ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $227.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.35. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 158.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 27.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 98.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 26.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 20.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

