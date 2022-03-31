IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wedbush

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 124.37% from the stock’s previous close.

IGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $839.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

