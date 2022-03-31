IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Raised to $30.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. 56,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,325. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $99.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $852.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.83.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 387.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

