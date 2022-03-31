IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Raised to $30.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. 56,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,325. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $99.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $852.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.83.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 387.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
