iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

IH traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.14. 13,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,652. The stock has a market cap of $114.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 2.65. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iHuman by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 126,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iHuman by 428.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iHuman during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iHuman during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iHuman during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

