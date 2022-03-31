Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to “Positive” by OTR Global

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.