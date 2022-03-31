Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to “Positive” by OTR Global

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.
ILMN stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
