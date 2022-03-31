Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in March

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 897.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

ILKAF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.23. 184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081. Iluka Resources has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

