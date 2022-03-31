IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get IMI alerts:

IMIAY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.20) to GBX 1,900 ($24.89) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($27.97) to GBX 1,845 ($24.17) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,265.00.

Shares of IMIAY stock remained flat at $$35.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. IMI has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $49.46.

About IMI (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMI (IMIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.