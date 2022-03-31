ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. ImmuCell has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 million, a PE ratio of -929.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 62,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ImmuCell in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ImmuCell by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ImmuCell by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

