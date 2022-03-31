Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

IMVT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,207. The company has a market capitalization of $649.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.90. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 135,955.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 789,721 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 400.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

