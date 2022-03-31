Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Lowered to $90.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.27.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of PI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.80. 2,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,312. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 2.41.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $28,701.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $35,679.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,761 shares of company stock worth $4,214,900. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.