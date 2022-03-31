Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

INCY opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.20. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $123,278,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $1,468,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

