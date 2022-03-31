Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of INDB stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.24. The company had a trading volume of 243,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $93.52.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 851.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.