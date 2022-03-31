ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 507,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 7,136,031 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 65,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,731,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 55,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

