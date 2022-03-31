INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) vs. REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Critical Survey

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -44.09% -36.31% REGENXBIO 27.18% 22.35% 14.09%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for INmune Bio and REGENXBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 REGENXBIO 0 3 4 0 2.57

INmune Bio currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.19%. REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $47.86, indicating a potential upside of 44.80%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Volatility and Risk

INmune Bio has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and REGENXBIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $180,000.00 853.45 -$30.34 million ($1.86) -4.62 REGENXBIO $470.35 million 3.01 $127.84 million $2.74 12.06

REGENXBIO has higher revenue and earnings than INmune Bio. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REGENXBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of REGENXBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats INmune Bio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

INmune Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc. focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II;RGX-111, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I;RGX-181 which is in pre clinic stage for the treatment of late-infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease;RGX-202, to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy which is in phase I/II clinical trial; and RGX-381, to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease which is in preclinical stage. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop novel gene therapies. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

