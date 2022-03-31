Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.34. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 27,527 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $141.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.10.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISSC)
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
