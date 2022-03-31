Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.35). Inogen reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

INGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $32.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $741.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 0.92. Inogen has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $82.35.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

