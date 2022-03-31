Insider Buying: Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) Insider Acquires £485,724 in Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) insider Trevor Mather acquired 357,150 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £485,724 ($636,264.08).

Shares of BCG stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.87) on Thursday. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 95.20 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 264.20 ($3.46).

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, City24.lv; jobs and services portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprise Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and KuldnebÃ¶rs.ee.

