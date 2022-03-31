Insider Buying: Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Director Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BTTX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 138,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.25). Research analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTTX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia.

