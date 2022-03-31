Insider Buying: GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Paul Haworth acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($14,933.19).
LON:GETB opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.75) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97. GetBusy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.34).
