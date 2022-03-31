Insider Buying: Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Acquires 201,005 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Edward P. Garden acquired 201,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,177,888.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JHG stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 1,393,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,758. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

