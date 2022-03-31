Insider Buying: Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Acquires 201,005 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Edward P. Garden acquired 201,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,177,888.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
JHG stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 1,393,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,758. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.
About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
