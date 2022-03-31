Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) CEO Buys 14,191 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE OXY opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

